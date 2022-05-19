Pattaya schools open under 19 Covid-19 rules

Pattaya schools reopened May 16 with 19 rules in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Education Ministry ordered schools to evaluate operations and facilities to prepare for and eliminate risks. Students, teachers and staff must regularly do risk assessment for themselves while antigen tests will be given to those only at risk or showing symptoms.



All school staff and teachers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while students ages 5-17 are advised to get vaccinated.

Vaccination rates among 5-12-year-olds, however, remains low nationwide as parents remain concerned about side effects. Unlike with teachers, schools cannot require students be vaccinated.







Schools also were given orders to follow the usual disease-control measures of social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, screening, congestion reduction and cleaning. Other measures required include self-care, using personal utensils, eating freshly cooked food, registering entering or exiting, inspection, and self-quarantine.

Learning must be done in small groups, staggering lunch hours, creating incident plans, regulating travel between schools and homes, registering all campus visitors and following good nutrition habits.































