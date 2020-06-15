Pattaya blind school co-founder honored with statue

At the Pattaya School for the Blind a statue of the school’s co-founder, Aurora Lee Sribuapun, was erected to commemorate the first anniversary of her death.

Funded by a group of supporters of the school, the life-sized figure stands beside the school’s other co-founder and her close friend, Father Ray Brennan.







Blind since birth, for more than thirty years Khun Aurora oversaw the school from its very beginnings, first on Pattaya Klang and now on its current site on Naklua Soi 16.

Not only did she provide an education for hundreds of blind and visually impaired children, she also offered an education and therapy to children with multiple disabilities. She welcomed children who were living not only with being blind, but also with autism, deafness, learning difficulties and mobility problems, something most other schools refused to do.

She retired in 2016, died in 2019, but now she will be keeping an eye on her school for evermore.











