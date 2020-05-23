Coronavirus could put and end to Pattaya’s School for the Blind

Blind school urgently needs funds before July 1

While none of its students or staff have contracted Covid-19, the coronavirus may put an end to Pattaya’s Redemptorist School for the Blind.

While individuals, businesses and non-profits are all hurting from the economic fallout of the pandemic and its economic repercussions, the blind school operated by the Redemptorist Foundation was more poorly positioned to weather the crisis than many charities.







About 80 percent of its budget comes from donations with most of them coming from overseas. With the world locked down, hundreds of millions unemployed and charities closer to home struggling, foreigners have stopped all their contributions to the school.

Director Chid Suknu said the blind school is operating on 20 percent of its usual budget and has cut staff and expenses to the bone. It’s no longer possible to cut any more staff and still care for the approximately 100 children expected to return for the new school term in July.

All of the blind school’s students live on campus, thus requiring the Redemptorist Foundation to supply three meals a day and full-time care. While most students went home during the pandemic-mandated closure, some stayed behind, unable to leave for various reasons. So staff and resources are still needed, even now.

Normally, the Redemptorist Foundation could hold special events or fundraisers. But with large gatherings banned to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the school has resorted to begging personally for donations monthly just to keep its doors open, Chid said.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Redemptorist School for the Blind can do so by sending funds to its Siam Commercial Bank account, number 669-2-10787-4. The account name is “Toonbaromrajkumari”.

For more information, call 038-225-479 or 038-225-963.







