Pattaya ‘Santa Fun Run 2025′, where sports and joy meet

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ‘Santa Fun Run 2025’ at Pattaya Beach on December 21 organized by the Pattaya Tourism and Sports Department in collaboration with Central Pattana Public Company Limited, TAT Pattaya, and the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, featured a 3-kilometer fun run open to participants of all ages and genders.

This initiative is part of efforts to create new activities for Pattaya and enhance its appeal during the high tourist season. It also aims to solidify Pattaya’s image as a ‘Sports City’ and promote sports tourism in the region.



Notably, Pattaya is embracing the concept of ‘Sports Tourism’, combining its natural beauty and recreational opportunities with organized events and competitions. This approach not only promotes physical activity but also boosts the local economy and enhances the city’s global reputation.

The ‘Santa Fun Run 2025’ is just one example of how the city integrates sports and entertainment, encouraging participation from locals and tourists while showcasing Pattaya as a destination where people can enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle alongside its famed entertainment offerings.



In addition to sports, Pattaya offers numerous activities for relaxation and fun, including vibrant shopping malls, luxury resorts, and diverse dining options. Whether you’re unwinding after a sports event or gearing up for the next one, Pattaya seamlessly blends athleticism and leisure, making it an ideal destination for all types of travelers.

Pattaya is not just about fun, it’s a place where you can experience the excitement of sports and the thrill of relaxation—all in one destination.















































