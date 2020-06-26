Pattaya Rotarians acquire thousands of face masks for distribution to the public

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Rotarians the world over have been busy pulling together all their resources to assist people with medical equipment and expertise to help keep as many of them safe from the dreaded virus as possible.







Other than supplying medical staff with PPE outfits and ventilators, Rotarians have also donated medicine, sanitizing gel and face masks to millions of people.

In Rotary International District 3340, Governor Maruai Jintabunditwong spearheaded a drive to acquire a US$25,000 (app. 800,000 baht) Rotary Disaster Response Grant from the Rotary Foundation to produce almost 58,182 face masks for distribution to the public through Rotary clubs in the district.

To this end, DG Maruai, accompanied by Past District Governor Siri Eiamchamroonlarp, travelled through the length and breadth of the district, which covers all of the east and northeast of Thailand, delivering facemasks to Rotarians to help achieve that goal.

Assistant Governor Rodney Charman and presidents of five Rotary clubs in Pattaya gathered at Yupins Restaurant on Tuesday, June 23, to welcome the district governor. They included President-Elect Peter Marsh of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, Pres. Dieter Reigber of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard, Pres. Dieter Barth of the Rotary Club Phoenix Pattaya, Pres. Eric Larbouillat of the Rotary Club Pattaya Marina, and Pres. Maneeya Engelking of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International.

They were joined by PDG Peter Malhotra and many other dignitaries.

AG Rodney reported that during the pandemic, Rotarians in Pattaya had worked together to finance and distribute thousands of packages of food, face masks and financial assistance to people who are financially hurt by the economic crash caused by COVID-19.

DG Maruai thanked the presidents and Rotarians for their humanitarian work and presented awards of achievement to the presidents of all the clubs.





The ceremony ended with the presentation of Rotary Foundation’s Major Donor pins and plaques to Dr Otmar Deter and Dr Margret Deter for their magnanimous contributions to the Rotary Foundation and their dedication and tireless service to humanity.























