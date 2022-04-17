Pattaya residents and tourists pay homage to Prince Chumporn on Songkran Day

Songkran marks the traditional Thai New Year which falls on April 13 every year. Songkran is well known throughout the world for our humble tradition of sprinkling water on each other, wishing each other well and paying respects to our elders. Another Thai tradition is to make merit at Buddhist temples, visit and pay homage at ancestral shrines and monuments of great kings and personalities in Thai history.



One of the most revered monuments in Pattaya is that of HRH Admiral Abhakara Kiartivongse, Prince of Chumphon, Father of the Royal Thai Navy standing on Pattaya’s Pratamnak Hill.

On the morning of April 13, Thais and foreigners trekked or drove up the hill to pay respects and ask for blessings at the late Admiral Prince’s monument overlooking Pattaya Bay.







People lit candles and incense and made offerings of roses and other flowers to the revered prince praying and asking for blessings of good health and fortune.

It was a clear warm day last Wednesday, so tourists and residents stayed on to take in breathtaking view of Pattaya Bay.































