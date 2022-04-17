No water, no problem for Pattaya noodle seller

At least one Pattaya restaurateur says a ban on Songkran water fights hasn’t hurt business.

Tong, the owner of noodle shop Tong Chon Wua, said April 14 that business has been good, with customers filing in from his 8 a.m. opening every day of the Thai New Year holiday.



The restaurant traditionally closed on April 19 – Pattaya’s “wan lai” water fight day – so a lack of splashing actually helps business this year, Tong said.

He believes that after three dry Songkran holidays, Thais aren’t put off traveling to Pattaya for the Thai New Year anymore, so there has been no noticeable dip in business due to a lack of water.







Tong’s opinion is not shared throughout the city, however, as bar operators saying this week that the lack of water fights depressed potential business.































