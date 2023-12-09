Pattaya ready for 4 a.m. entertainment zone

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to join the list of five provinces that will allow entertainment venues to operate until 4 a.m., starting from December 15, as part of the government’s initiative to boost tourism and nightlife.

The Ministry of Interior announced on December 7 that the extended operating hours will be implemented in designated areas of Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani (Koh Samui), which are recognized for their large-scale tourism and international appeal.







On December 8, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said that Pattaya is ready to extend its entertainment services until 4 a.m., in line with the Prime Minister’s policy. He said that Pattaya has coordinated with the Provincial Police Region 2 and the district chief of Banglamung to prepare for the new regulation.

He said that the 4 a.m. entertainment zone in Pattaya will cover the existing area from Pattaya Third Road to the sea, extending to the Pattaya Dolphin Roundabout and up to Walking Street. This area is known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment options, attracting thousands of visitors every night. Other areas in Pattaya will continue to follow the existing regulations, which require entertainment venues to close at 2 a.m.







The mayor said that the city has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety and security of the tourists and residents in the 4 a.m. entertainment zone. He said that law enforcement officers will be deployed to oversee and maintain order in the area, and to prevent any illegal activities or disturbances.

He also said that the city has received complaints from some residents near the entertainment venues about the noise levels and the impact on their quality of life. He said that the city will work with the relevant agencies to address the concerns and to find a balance between the interests of the entertainment operators and the residents.

Moreover, the mayor urged the tourists to be responsible and to avoid drinking and driving, especially during the extended hours. He said that tourists are encouraged to use public transportation or to designate a non-drinking friend as the driver. He said that most international tourists use public transportation or walk, but for Thai tourists who drive, police checkpoints will be set up to ensure the safety of all road users.







The mayor expressed his support for the decision to extend the entertainment hours, saying that it will benefit the tourism industry and the economy of Pattaya, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Pattaya is ready to welcome more visitors and to offer them a memorable and enjoyable experience.

“We hope that the 4 a.m. entertainment zone will attract more tourists to Pattaya and boost our revenue and reputation. We also hope that the tourists will respect the rules and regulations and behave in a civilized manner. We want Pattaya to be a fun and safe destination for everyone,” he said.



























