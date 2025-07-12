Brace for a soggy stay — monsoon surge may soak Pattaya and stir up choppy seas this weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Travelers heading to Pattaya for the long weekend should keep their umbrellas handy, as widespread rain is expected across much of Thailand — and Chonburi isn’t likely to stay dry.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), a monsoon trough extending across upper Myanmar, northern Thailand, upper northeastern Thailand, and northern Vietnam, combined with a low-pressure system over southern China, is bringing unstable weather to large parts of the country. Meanwhile, the strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is set to intensify the rain.







Although the heaviest rainfall is forecast for the North and East, Pattaya could still experience intermittent showers and occasional thunderstorms, especially in the evenings. Visitors should plan indoor activities as a precaution, particularly if they’re traveling with children or planning boat trips.

The TMD has issued a warning for eight provinces — Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Loei, Bueng Kan, Chanthaburi, and Trat — where downpours could lead to flash floods and runoff, particularly in mountainous or low-lying areas. Authorities are urging residents in those provinces to stay alert for possible flooding and landslides.



At sea, waves are rising. The upper Andaman Sea is seeing swells up to 2 meters, with localized storms generating waves higher than that. The upper Gulf of Thailand — including waters off Chonburi — is forecast to have waves between 1 to 2 meters, increasing beyond 2 meters during thunderstorms. Boaters are advised to navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

While Pattaya may avoid the brunt of the severe conditions, the combination of increased moisture, moderate winds, and passing low-pressure cells suggests that brief, heavy showers remain highly likely over the weekend.

For real-time updates or emergency help in Pattaya, locals and tourists can contact the city hotline at 1337.



































