Pattaya property agents turn to flipping burgers

Covid-19 has tanked Pattaya’s real estate industry, so two local property agents have begun selling hamburgers and hot dogs.

Naparat Tatsonti and Peter Komlosan opened the Hotdog Condo Shop at their office at Northpoint Condo on Naklua Soi 16 to help earn money so employees won’t be laid off. The company employs about 100 people.





The pair said that, before the pandemic, burgers and dogs were always available for customers so, when business slowed to a crawl, they ramped up the fast-food endeavor.

Buns are homemade from a secret recipe and Incha-brand beef is used for the burger patties.

The most popular item on the menu is the cheeseburger with burger prices ranging from 135-195 baht. Hot dogs run 65-95 baht. Most customers are said to be expats.

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information call 090-048-9999.

















