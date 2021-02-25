Futsal players in Bangkok and Samut Sakhon have Covid-19

Seven futsal players in Bangkok and Samut Sakhon tested positive for Covid-19 while Chai Nart reported two new coronavirus cases after the province had been free of new infection for more than 50 days.







Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said officials were looking for new COVID-19 cases among people traveling regularly between Samut Sakhon and Bangkok.

The close surveillance followed the confirmation of two new cases who were natives of Bangkok but played for a futsal team in Samut Sakhon. The team consisted of 11 players, seven of whom were confirmed with COVID-19, she said.











