Pattaya prioritizes children’s well-being by promoting good health and education

Pattaya Deputy Mayor, Kritsana Boonsawat, joined forces with local officials to lend their support to children undergoing preliminary health check-ups as part of the ‘Promoting Good Health Skills for School-age Children’ program. The event took place on June 13 at Wat Chaimongkol Temple Child Development Center and aimed to foster the overall health and educational development of the young participants.







Led by Jinatta Knudsen, the center’s head, and Kosama Bunyawantana, the Head of the Health Promotion Division, the health personnel from the Municipal Public Health and Environment Office’s Health Promotion Department warmly welcomed the delegation.

Aligned with the national 20-year strategy for human resource development (2018-2037), the project seeks to enhance children’s well-being alongside their educational journey. Emphasizing the concept of a health-promoting school, it encourages a collaborative learning process where health knowledge and skills can be effectively applied in daily life.







Scheduled from June 12 to July 10, the initiative will encompass various schools, including Pattaya School No. 1-10, Wat Chaimongkol Temple Child Development Center, and Darul Ibadah Mosque Child Development Center.

During the event, the officials conducted preliminary health check-ups for 300 students aged 2 to 4. These check-ups covered dental, aural, and hair cleanliness examinations, ensuring the ongoing well-being of the children.

Deputy Mayor, Kritsana Boonsawat said, “This program not only promotes physical health but also contributes to the holistic development of young individuals. By fostering healthy habits and nurturing children’s well-being, this collaborative effort aims to create an environment that prioritizes their health and wellbeing.”





















