Pattaya police to enforce midnight bar closing until July

Pattaya’s rollicking nightlife industry may get to remain open until 2 a.m. next month, but, until then, police will be enforcing midnight closing.

Chonburi police chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Attasasit Kitjaharn was joined by Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and Pattaya City Manager Pramote Tubtim in a June 17 meeting with bar, club and karaoke business owners.







Just because the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration voted to restore normal operations hours starting July 1, the current legal closing time is midnight, Attasasit said. Recently, however, many bars were violating the hours limit, with local police turning a blind eye in some cases.

However, after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was said to be unhappy with bars and police ignoring midnight closing, he ordered a crackdown nationwide, including Pattaya. So, until July, bars will be required to close by midnight.





Attasasit also reminded business owners they must comply with Covid-Free Setting standards, not cause noise complaints, control security guards so they don’t assault tourists, and prevent drug use – including marijuana.



While cannabis and hemp were decriminalized June 9 before recreational-use controls were enacted, marijuana is considered a “controlled herb” and cannot be sold or used in public, Attasasit said.

Those caught smoking pot in public are subject to nuisance laws and fines of up to 25,000 baht and two years in prison.

































