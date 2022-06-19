Pattaya mayor predicts tourism revival after CCSA lifts restrictions

Pattaya’s new mayor predicted a speedy recovery in the city’s tourism industry now that health officials have removed nearly all coronavirus restrictions.

Attending the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s meeting in Bangkok Friday, Poramet Ngampichet said the end of Thailand Pass entry system, outdoor-mask mandate and limits on bar operating hours will help Pattaya become a lively tourist city again.







At the meeting Poramet spoke with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Anutin Charnvirakul Public Health Minister and Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok Governor amongst other senior government officials to exchange ideas of how he would revive Pattaya’s tourism and economic sector for a “Better Pattaya”.

While most of Pattaya’s tourists currently are Thai, there is a noticeable increase in visitors from the Middle East, Europe, Singapore, Vietnam, and India, he said.





Poramet said in July, with restrictions lifted, city hall will organize music festivals, beach sports competitions and big festivals to boost tourism.

At the same time, the city will continue projects to improve infrastructure and develop the city, Poramet added.































