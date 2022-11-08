Pattaya police provide highest safety to tourists on Loy Krathong night

Commander of Provincial Police Region 2 ordered the police to be strict with safety measures for people and tourists on Loy Krathong Festival day Nov 8 with prohibition of releasing flying lanterns and lighting fireworks. Any violations will be prosecuted. Moreover, the commander emphasized service venues to close at the time specified by laws.







At the meeting of the Operation Center, Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Lt. Gen. Ittipol Ittisanronnachai, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, chaired the meeting to define safety measures and facilitation to people and tourists during Loy Krathong Festival in responsible areas of Provincial Police Region 2 with Pol.Maj.Gen. Nantawut Suwanlaong, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, Pol.Maj.Gen. Kittanet Thananantaveesin, tourist police, and superintendents of police stations under Provincial Police Region 2 attending the meeting via onsite and zoom system.







The meeting planned for safety measures, traffic facilitation, and setting checkpoints to find narcotics, weapons, and others before entering the event area and entertainment venues. Moreover, the meeting emphasized playing with fireworks, releasing flying lanterns, and not selling alcoholic beverages in festival areas. The police integrating with administration, military, and law enforcement in each area provided safety and suppressed crimes on Loy Krathong day.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Ittipol revealed about the safety and facilitation for people and tourists during Loy Krathong according to Royal Thai Police’s policy, Provincial Police Region 2 has areas to organize large Loy Krathong festivals. Expectedly, there will be over 1,000 participants in each area in all 11 locations in 6 provinces. Chonburi is the area of the biggest Loy Krathong festivals, especially in Pattaya City which was expected to have over 10,000 people and tourists attending Loy Krathong festival. The policies, that Commander of Provincial Police Region 2 emphasized police, were safety measures to take care of people and tourists’ lives and properties and prevention of quarrels according to the police of ‘Visiting Loy Krathong must be safe’.







Furthermore, entertainment venues are not allowed to open over the time specified by laws on Loy Krathong day. They must be strict with the specified opening /closing times. Although Loy Krathong activity will last until 3-4 a.m., the service venues are not allowed to open until then. The Commander of Provincial Police Region 2 would like people and tourists to obey the safety of lives and properties on Loy Krathong night. Police of Provincial Police Region 2 are ready to take care of people and tourists. In addition, Pol. Lt. Gen. Ittipol asked for people and tourists’ cooperation to comply with defined measures and try to dress properly to carry on good cultures.































