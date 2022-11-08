Pattaya police warn shops on selling firecrackers on Loy Krathong day

Banglamung District officials led by Paradorn Chainapabhon, the deputy District Chief Officer, and Pol. Maj. Suchart Dutsadee, Inspector (Suppression), Banglamung Police Station, inspected shops selling firecracker a day before Loy Krathong Festival.

Paradorn said that Banglamung District is seriously strict with inspection of firework and firecracker shops in Rong Poh, Naklua new market, and Lanpho market areas. Moreover, Banglamung District will arrange officers to strictly survey and control the playing of fireworks and firecrackers.







Any violations of selling fireworks and firecrackers will be considered to be criminal cases with immediate legal prosecution where violators can face one month imprisonment, or 1000 baht fine, or both, said Paradorn.

Pol. Maj. Suchart said that the inspection of firework and firecracker shops in responsible areas during Loy Krathong Festival aims to gain people and tourists’ confidence. Because every year’s Loy Krathong Festival had a lot of fireworks and firecrackers and sometimes, it caused dangers, injuries, and damages of properties, and death due to carelessness or modification, said Pol. Maj. Suchart.







According to this inspection, the officers got good cooperation from shops not to trade fireworks and firecrackers as previously, they used to be prosecuted. It is not worth being liable to imprisonment and fine, Pol. Maj. Suchart said.



































