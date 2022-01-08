Pattaya police chief warns bars to test everyone for Covid-19

Area police and administrators warned Pattaya bars and restaurants to follow new coronavirus testing rules and comply with all other disease-control measures or face prosecution.

Pattaya’s police chief, Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai, met Jan. 7 with restaurant and entertainment-venue operators – even though entertainment venues are supposed to be closed – to brief them on their legal requirements.







All employees must take antigen tests daily, and all customers must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test from the past 72 hours or take a new test on-site.

Kullachart warned them that officers will continuously patrol bar and restaurant areas and anyone found not testing everyone will face charges.

He added that police will be checking that alcohol is not sold after 9 p.m. starting Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Singhadecho warned area businesses that they must comply with all disease-control measures, such as limiting capacity, social distancing and temperature checks. Again, prosecution was threatened.

Chonburi on Saturday reported 847 new Covid-19 cases, 374 of which were in Banglamung, which includes Pattaya.

































