Pattaya police bring order to Walking Street on first night of traffic closure

Walking Street became a walking street again on Thursday April 28, when promptly at 7 p.m. the barricades were pulled across the entrance barring all vehicular traffic from entering the shopping and entertainment area until 6 a.m. the next morning.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when the country was in a state of lockdown and no foreign tourists were allowed to travel into the country, Walking Street businesses closed and abandoned the once brightly lit and bustling entertainment and shopping street, turning it into a ghost town.



During that depressing period, the city administrators decided to lift the ban on traffic entering the street at night as it wasn’t necessary anymore. This measure at least allowed the residents of the street and the limited number of domestic tourists to drive through giving a chance for businesses which were still in operation to get some income.







Now that almost all restrictions for foreigners to enter Thailand have been significantly relaxed, Pattaya expects an influx of tourists to come back. Businesses, restaurants and bars are wiping off two years of dust gathered on their shelves and barstools, while government agencies are reinstating security and safety measures in tourist frequented areas in anticipation of the reemerging tourism boom.

On the first night many residents, shopkeepers and entertainment venues operators were caught unawares of the changes in the traffic regulations, leaving their cars and motorbikes parked on the street as they had become so accustomed to doing for the past 21 months.

Pol.Lt.Col. Arut Sapanon, Inspector (Traffic), Pattaya Police and his officers politely informed the populace of the change and requested them to remove their vehicles from the street and park elsewhere outside the Walking Street zone.

Businesses are slowly but surely opening up again and everyone we spoke to heartily welcomed the move to return Walking Street to the pedestrians during the night, saying that they were looking forward to the day when their world famous street will once again return to its former glory.









































