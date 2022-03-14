Pattaya parks celebrate Thai Elephant Day

Elephants have long been a significant part of Thailand’s history and culture and the Thai people treat them with reverence and love.

Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens celebrated Thai Elephant Day graced by the presence of the ambassadors from Nepal, Cambodia and Laos.



Park Director Kampol Tansajja welcomed Nepal’s Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Cambodia’s Ouk Sorphorn and Laos’s Seng Soukhathivong to the world-renowned tourist attraction March 13 for the annual “Hong Kwan Chang” ceremony.

Sattahip District Chief Chatchai Sriphoon opened the festivities featuring 19 elephants giving alms to nine monks from Samakkee Banpot Temple. Abbot Kaseamkittisophon poured holy water on the jumbos before allowing them to feast at a nine-meter fruit buffet.







The event also saw a parade of worship and Buddhist monks blessing the elephants accompanied by traditional Thai dance performance before opening the grand buffet for the elephants.

Currently, Nong Nooch has 57 elephants under its care with more expected. The garden was approved by Department of Livestock Development as the first world-standard elephant camp in the eastern region on July 30, 1984. It also has been certified by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in 2010 as an official elephant exhibition and performance center for tourists.



Jumbos also were the guests of honor at Mongchang Café at Pattaya Elephant Village, which held its own commemoration.

Village owners Pairat and Purimprat Chaiyakum had monks chant to pay respect to various gods while the elephants performed two shows that saw them do Lanna dances and bow to their mahouts.















































