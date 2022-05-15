Pattaya Nongprue poor and infirmed given cash assistance and daily amenities

The Banglamung branch of the Thai Red Cross led by President Lalipat Singdecho together with Winai Intrapitak, Mayor of Nongprue subdistrict visited 3 disabled elderly citizens of the community to bring them much needed cash and daily amenities.



Prakob Boonmuang, 56, is diabetic and sickly. She doesn’t take her medications regularly so she had a stroke recently. Umamart Chomphusri, aged 59 lives alone in a house which is mortgaged. She has heart disease but still manages to work making garlands earning 800 baht a month. Somjai Chomyong, aged 60 has chronic diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid and kidney disease. She goes to the hospital for dialysis treatment 3 times per week which costs 1500 baht for each session.

The three elderly women were given 3000 baht each and a bag of food and amenities.





































