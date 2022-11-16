Pattaya-Nongprue health team visits lung cancer patient at home

Nongprue Mayor, Wanchai Sanngam, accompanied by Nongprue Municipal members, and officers of the Social Welfare Division, Muang Nongprue Municipality paid a visit to 66-year-old Mrs. Somnuk Sukkampan, a lung cancer patient on Tuesday Nov 15. Last year, Mrs. Somnuk found that she had lung cancer and had gotten medical treatment at Banglamung Hospital. Presently, the doctors provide medical care according to her symptoms. Now, she got better and was allowed to get nursing care at home.







The management of Mung Nongprue Municipality paid a visit to cheer up the patient to fight the disease and handed survival bags to the patient’s family. Moreover, the team had suggestions to the patient’s relatives for medical care provided according to the patient’s rights and gave the hotline numbers for the medical officials to attend to the patient in case of emergency and relapses.















































