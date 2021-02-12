Pattaya Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens celebrates Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day

At Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, every Chinese New Year is the Year of the Elephant.

The Pattaya tourist attraction nonetheless paid homage to the official Year of the Ox Feb. 11 by dressing up four pachyderms as dragons and lions for its Chinese New Year Festival.







Park Director Kampol Tansajja said Chinese New Year is an important occasion for many Thais, who trace their heritage back to China.

While there are few foreigners around this year, Nong Nooch organized a festival for Chinese-Thais.

The park on Valentine’s Day also invited those planning to marry to sign their marriage registrations on the backs of elephants Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



























