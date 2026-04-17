Pattaya warned of storm risk as Wan Lai Festival on April 19 faces heavy rain forecast

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that summer storms affecting large parts of the country are expected to continue through April 20, with the most severe conditions likely occurring on April 19.

According to the TMD, the unstable weather is caused by prolonged heat buildup over more than 10 days before Songkran, combined with a cold air mass from China moving across the Gulf of Tonkin and the South China Sea before interacting with hot conditions over Thailand. This clash of air masses has created highly unstable atmospheric conditions, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms and strong winds.







Early storm activity has already been reported in parts of the lower Northeast and eastern provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Weather conditions are expected to intensify in the afternoons as heat accumulates throughout the day.

The TMD said the heaviest impact is expected nationwide toward the end of the forecast period, with widespread thunderstorms affecting the North, Northeast, Central region, and the Bangkok metropolitan area.

In Pattaya, local authorities and event organizers are closely monitoring conditions as the city prepares for the Wan Lai Pattaya celebrations on April 19, a key highlight of the Songkran season that typically draws large crowds along the beachfront and major roads. Officials are urging residents and visitors to stay alert for sudden weather changes, including heavy rain and strong winds that could affect outdoor festivities.

Farmers across affected regions, including durian growers, have also been advised to take precautions to protect crops from potential storm damage.































