‘Pattaya-Naklua Wan Lai Festival 2025’ to celebrate Thai New Year with culture, water play, and traditional fun

PATTAYA, Thailand – One of the most vibrant and festive Songkran events, the Wan Lai Festival in Pattaya and Naklua, will take place on April 18–19, 2025, drawing both Thai and international tourists to experience the joyful atmosphere of Thai New Year. The event features full-scale water play, traditional ceremonies, and cultural performances that highlight the richness of Thai heritage.







April 18 – Naklua Wan Lai Festival at Lan Pho Public Park

The celebration in Naklua begins early at Lan Pho Public Park with a series of traditional and spiritual activities:

07:00 AM: Gathering of local residents at the park

07:30 AM: Alms-giving ceremony with rice and dry food offerings to Buddhist monks

08:30 AM: Buddhist chanting, followed by the official opening and New Year blessings

08:45 AM: Bathing of Buddha images, water-pouring ceremony for the elderly, and Thai cultural performances

09:30 AM: Parade of floral floats and Buddha statues through Naklua Market for public participation in water blessings







To facilitate the celebrations, a one-way traffic system will be in effect from 2:30 PM to 9:30 PM in the Naklua area:

Sawang Fa Road: One-way from Sukhumvit Road to Nam Chai Intersection

Naklua Road: One-way from Nam Chai Intersection to Photisan Intersection

Photisan Road: One-way from Photisan to Sukhumvit Road

Pho Ngam Road: One-way from Lan Pho Intersection to Sawang Boriboon Foundation



April 19 – Pattaya Wan Lai Festival at Wat Chai Mongkol (Royal Temple)

On the following day, the celebration moves to central Pattaya at Wat Chai Mongkol:

07:30 AM: Morning alms offering to monks

08:30 AM: Presentation of certificates honoring the elderly, followed by sacred bathing of Buddha images and water-pouring ceremony

09:00 AM: Opening speech and traditional Thai performances, including community displays and local sports

12:00 PM: Parade of floral floats and Buddha statues, starting from Wat Chai Mongkol, moving along Pattaya Second Road, then to Central Pattaya Road, down to Beach Road, and looping back to the temple

Traffic will be closed from 3:00 PM to midnight at North, Central, and South Pattaya intersections, Thepprasit Intersection, and along Beach Road from Tops Supermarket to Soi 13/4. Parking is prohibited in these areas from 6:00 AM to 1:00 AM for safety and parade facilitation.



Safety and Conduct Guidelines

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, Pattaya City urges participants to follow these rules:

Do not sell any goods on the beachside sidewalks

Do not use water guns made from PVC pipes (violators will face legal consequences)

Avoid using powder during water play

Wear modest clothing

Refrain from consuming alcohol and intoxicating substances

Celebrate Songkran with respect, safety, and the spirit of Thai tradition.



























