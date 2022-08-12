Pattaya mayor makes random fire-safety checks on Walking Street

Pattaya’s mayor initiated random fire-safety checks at Walking Street nightclubs during the evening of Aug. 11.

Poramet Ngampichet brought along city council members, engineers, police and regulatory officers and the press on his rounds of bars and entertainment complexes. After thorough inspections, they found no violations.







The entourage checked the Club Panda and Republic nightclubs, along with Indian discos Raas and Kamaa Club.

The team did suggest some upgrades to the buildings in the name of fire safety, but nothing egregious was found.

































