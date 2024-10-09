Pattaya Mayor announces plans for ‘International Fireworks Festival’ with over 20,000 fireworks each night Nov 29-30 (Fri-Sat)

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet shared details about the upcoming International Fireworks Festival during an interview on the program “Pattaya Gossip By Madam Pooh” on Yokpat Entertainment Channel on October 9. The festival is set to take place on November 29-30 at Pattaya Central Beach and promises to be a stunning display of lights, colors, and sounds.



Mayor Poramet highlighted that the festival is a source of pride for the residents of Pattaya, especially since it received the prestigious IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Award for the Best Emergency Preparedness & Risk Management Plan at the 2024 International Festivals and Events Association awards. This recognition underscores Pattaya’s commitment to safety and preparedness in managing large events.

This year’s festival will feature spectacular fireworks displays from six different countries, totaling over 20,000 fireworks each night, providing an immersive experience for attendees. Comprehensive security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all visitors.







Mayor Poramet emphasized that attending the International Fireworks Festival in Pattaya is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that guests will not forget. He encouraged everyone to join in the festivities, which will be a memorable highlight of the year.

For more information and to watch the full interview with the Pattaya Mayor, viewers can check the PRPATTAYA Facebook page and catch the segment on the “Pattaya Gossip By Madam Pooh” program soon.

































