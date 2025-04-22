Pattaya Mail mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis

Message of Condolence from Management and Staff

PATTAYA, Thailand – It is with profound sadness that we learn of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a spiritual leader whose life was a testament to humility, compassion, and unwavering service to humanity.

On behalf of the management and staff of the Pattaya Mail Media Group, we extend our deepest condolences to the Roman Catholic Church and to all who mourn the loss of this extraordinary man. His Holiness was a beacon of hope in a world often divided, a voice for the voiceless, and a tireless advocate for peace, justice, and environmental stewardship.

Through his gentle strength and inclusive spirit, Pope Francis touched lives far beyond the walls of the Vatican, inspiring people of all faiths to walk a path of kindness, forgiveness, and unity. His legacy will continue to light the way for generations to come.

May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

With heartfelt sympathy,

The Pattaya Mail Media Group


































