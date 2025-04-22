This year’s Songkran in Pattaya is a great success, with over 90% hotel bookings and significant economic impact, says Mayor

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichit reported that this year’s Songkran festival in Pattaya, held from April 13 to 19, attracted large crowds, with hotel bookings reaching over 90% in the city center and approximately 80% in Jomtien. The festivities, which included water fights throughout the week and key events on April 18 (Naklua Water Festival) and April 19 (Pattaya Water Festival), brought in a significant influx of both locals and tourists.







Despite challenges, such as the news of a Chinese celebrity being taken to Myanmar and earthquakes affecting certain areas, Pattaya’s tourism sector saw a boost, with businesses reporting improved revenue. Mayor Poramet emphasized the integration of over 700 security personnel from local authorities, police, and volunteers to maintain order along the beach, with only minor incidents of pickpocketing reported.



The city also facilitated various cultural activities, including water pouring on Buddha statues, traditional water blessing for the elderly, and local games in the morning. In the afternoon, private sector events, including water festivals at multiple locations, provided entertainment and left lasting impressions on participants. The event is expected to have generated several hundred million baht in revenue for Pattaya during the Songkran period.

































