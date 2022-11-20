Pattaya Loma Run organisers donate 100,000 baht to Queen Sirikit Hospital

On Nov 17, Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT Director and Praijit Jetapai, Chief of working team together with Pirun Noy-imjai and volunteers of the charity event presented 100,000 baht to the administrators of Queen Sirikit Hospital in Sattahip.

The donation was a portion of the proceeds raised at the Loma Run on the Beach 2022 held in Pattaya on Sept. 25 with a portion given to the Human help Network (Foundation) for use in taking care of more than 300 underprivileged children at the home.







Rear Adm. Kittinan Ngamsilpa, hospital director and Capt. Kittisak Sainut, deputy director were on hand to receive the money, saying that the funds will be utilized to buy medical equipment for the medical facility.





































