Russians set to return to Pattaya Nov. 25

Get ready Pattaya, the Russians are coming.

Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, chairman of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council, said an agreement between U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport and Russian travel agencies Picus, ANEX and Odean will see four charter flights bringing Russians to the Pattaya airport beginning Nov. 25.







Thanet said most Russians interested in traveling to Thailand are choosing Phuket, but Pattaya should see a steady increase, despite Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

He added that tourism overall continues to improve, with tourists now comprising about 60% of passengers traveling through Suvarnabhumi International Airport, up from less than half before Thailand’s full reopening.





































