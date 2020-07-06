Pattaya Lions Club brings lunch to blind school

The Lions Club of Pattaya-Taksin hosted lunch for students of the Redemptorist School for the Blind.

For his birthday, former Pattaya City Councilman Banjong Banthoonprayuk and club members also passed out 300 bags of rice and dried food to Pattaya’s poor and unemployed at the Thongdee Yaowarach gold shop on Central Road.







Principal Chid Suknoo welcomed the club and thanked them for their support during a time when the blind school is suffering from a tight budget due to an 80 percent drop in donations.

The lunch and dessert was much appreciated by the children who seemed to enjoy themselves.











