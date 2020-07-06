Early July 4th in Pattaya for Bill Copeland

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, July 3 Pattavia Stableford

The weather provided a perfect day for golf on a superbly presented Pattavia Golf Course for our twelve Links Golf players.







Overcast all day with never a real threat of rain, but with some cooling breezes, made life very comfortable. There were almost no other golfers around, although we occasionally spotted a four ball through the trees, so our three groups had a clear run all the way.

The greens are in first class condition and slowed enough to make some good putts, but still enough speed on the downhill to lip out, as our group can attest to.

The first cut rough here has been cut down, unlike some other courses recently, and is playable. The ball may not go where you want but…

Bill Copeland, getting ready for his country’s July 4th Independence Day celebrations, scored 37 points for the win and another Green Jacket. It is less than two weeks ago that he did the same at Khao Kheow, so he has kept up that good form.





The surprise packet today was Jim Ferris. Playing sparingly these days, Jim put together a terrific 35 points to take second spot.

Billy Buchanan is usually playing around his handicap, and 33 points this time got him third place.

Because we had only twelve golfers, we left the ‘near pins’ home and added an extra placing.

Unlucky Karl Flood lost his second countback in a week, scoring 31 points but going down to Huw Phillips’ 31 points for fourth.







Winners at Pattavia

1st Place – Bill Copeland (10) – 37 pts

2nd Place – Jim Ferris (24) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Billy Buchanan (13) – 33 pts

4th Place – Huw Phillips (13) – 31 pts c/back

Now that the Soi Dao ‘trippers’ are back, we have more names on the sign-up sheets for the next few games, which is good news, but still waiting for our visitors from overseas to be allowed back. Hang in there, Gents, and Ladies.











