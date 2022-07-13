Pattaya, Jomtien beaches to host August music festival

The Pattaya Music Festival will return over four weekends in August with music on both Pattaya and Jomtien beaches.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul chaired a July 11 planning meeting for the concert series, which will be held Aug. 5-6 with three stages on Pattaya Beach.







The concerts then will be downsized to one stage each of the following weekends in Jomtien Beach Aug. 12-13, and Pattaya Beach Aug. 19-20 and 26-27.

The meeting covered the usual preparation topics of security, medical, sanitation, parking and public relations.

The musical lineup will be announced July 27.

































