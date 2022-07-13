Tanabata Festival at Japanese Village in Ayutthaya July 16-17

Make a visit to the Japanese Village in Ayutthaya this 16-17 July (Saturday and Sunday), 2022, for the Tanabata Festival! Open from 10.00 Hrs.-18.00 Hrs. on both days, all are welcome to come and enjoy Japanese-style fun and culture in this delightful summertime festival that is one of Japan’s five traditional seasonal festivals. Also known as the Star Festival, Tanabata has been celebrated for thousands of years and is based on a legend of two ‘star-crossed lovers’ – represented by the stars Altair and Vega – who meet just once a year.







The Festival highlights include the chance to write your own wish on tanzaku – an iconic symbol of the Festival. These long, thin strips of coloured paper streamers are hung up and said to enable wishes to reach the heavens where deities can grant them and/or ward off evil spirits. Also, dress in yukata – a summertime kimono and take memorable photos, enjoy an origami class, and learn Thai-Japanese history by VR. (TAT)

































