Chinese tourists quietly leaving Pattaya, choosing Japan instead; 6 key reasons explained

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, once a hotspot for Chinese tourists, is seeing a quiet but steady decline in Chinese visitors, many of whom are now favoring Japan as their preferred travel destination. This shift is causing concern among local tourism operators, as Chinese tourists have historically been one of the largest and most lucrative visitor groups for Thailand’s tourism sector.

“Why aren’t Chinese tourists returning to Thailand? And why are they traveling to Japan more instead?” asked Yuttasak Supasorn, former Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). He recently outlined six major reasons behind this growing trend that threatens Thailand’s position in the regional tourism market.







Economic Slowdown in China

China’s economy has entered a phase of slower growth. Additionally, government restrictions on overseas travel by civil servants and employees of state enterprises have reduced the number of middle-class Chinese tourists who once formed the backbone of Thailand’s inbound tourism. Many now prefer domestic travel within China over international trips.

Yen Depreciation Boosts Japan’s Price Competitiveness

Since 2022, the Japanese yen has weakened approximately 25% against the Chinese yuan compared to pre-pandemic levels, making travel and shopping in Japan more affordable for Chinese tourists. In contrast, although the Thai baht remains stable against the yuan, the cost of living in Thailand—such as accommodation and food—has risen significantly. This diminishes Thailand’s appeal as a budget-friendly destination.

Supporting this, the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) shows Thailand ranks low on price competitiveness in ASEAN—39th globally—lagging behind countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, which have improved their standing since the pandemic.

Japan’s Safe Destination Image Outshines Thailand

Japan enjoys a longstanding reputation as one of the safest travel destinations worldwide. Meanwhile, Thailand has been plagued by negative news reports and social media coverage, including concerns about crime, scams, and infrastructure safety. Recent incidents, such as the disappearance of a Chinese celebrity near the Myanmar border and a building collapse after an earthquake, have further dented confidence in Thailand’s safety standards. The TTDI data reflects this with Thailand’s safety ranking slipping from 88th to 92nd out of 117 countries.

Direct Flights from China to Japan Outnumber Those to Thailand

In 2024, direct flights between major Chinese cities and Japan have fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with China Eastern Airlines alone operating approximately 500 weekly flights from Shanghai to various Japanese cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and others. Conversely, flights between China and Thailand number only about 200 per week and lack direct routes from some key Chinese cities, forcing travelers to endure longer, inconvenient layovers.

Attractive Tax-Free Shopping Policies in Japan

Japan draws Chinese shoppers with extensive duty-free shopping options, especially for high-end electronics, cosmetics, and luxury goods. Thailand, on the other hand, still relies heavily on traditional tourism models focused on beaches and food, with less variety in shopping experiences. Moreover, some Thai tourist areas have become oversaturated, causing boredom among repeat visitors.







Japan Caters Well to Niche and Quality Tourism

China’s growing middle-to-upper income class increasingly seeks quality, personalized travel experiences. Japan offers well-developed niche tourism options catering to these demands. Thailand is often perceived as a destination mainly for first-time or beginner tourists, lacking the sophistication to fully attract higher-end travelers.

For Pattaya and Thailand, these trends highlight a pressing need to reassess and revitalize their tourism strategies. Without addressing image issues, improving safety and infrastructure, and diversifying attractions, Thailand risks losing its competitive edge to rivals like Japan in the lucrative Chinese travel market.

































