‘Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2023’; A World-Class Musical Extravaganza, Nov 10-11

Pattaya, Thailand – Get ready for a musical experience like no other at the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2023. The festival is set to feature the legendary KENNY G, a world-class jazz artist, along with a lineup of talented Thai and international jazz musicians.

Taking place on November 10th and 11th, this annual jazz festival has become a must-attend event for music enthusiasts. It will be held at central Pattaya beach, providing a picturesque backdrop of the beach as the sun sets.







The festival is scheduled to kick off each day at 5:00 PM and promises to be a two-day celebration of exceptional jazz performances. Jazz fans can expect an unforgettable experience with world-renowned saxophonist KENNY G headlining the event.

Not only will you enjoy the melodic tunes of KENNY G, but you’ll also have the opportunity to savor the sounds of both local and international jazz artists, making it a truly diverse and unique musical celebration.







Whether you’re a dedicated jazz aficionado or simply someone looking for an enjoyable evening filled with great music, the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2023 is an event you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of jazz on the shores of Pattaya this November.















