Pattaya ignored by promoters as a gay marriage destination

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is about to become a hot spot for gay marriage ceremonies, but the location is a different story. There are umpteen companies, both Thai and overseas based, offering inclusive luxury packages to tie the knot in the land of smiles. Yet Pattaya is almost completely ignored in their promotions.







Pure Bliss, a Thai-based company, offers plans down to the last details such as videography and flower arrangement, but the list of venues excludes Pattaya. Yet Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin etc are all there in the list of recommendations. Only one of several business competitors lists Pattaya as a possible venue to tie the knot, but seems to think that the Sunee Plaza district has a vibrant gay club scene. In reality, it is 90 percent deserted and has been for many years.

A British travel company Gracious Loves recommends Thailand as a boutique gay wedding destination, but has hotel booking options only for Bangkok and Phuket. Its detailed price list includes even “cake cutting” and “sacred beads” charges with a choice of expensive champagnes, but dismisses Pattaya as having too sordid a reputation to be the basis of a longlasting relationship. It is obvious that the Tourist Association of Thailand has a long way to go in marketing the new and reformed Pattaya to gay marriage providers.



Those who are tired of Thailand can book their same sex registration elsewhere in many European capitals including Paris where, one company says, you can actually sign your marital paperwork within sight of the Eiffel Tower. But there are unexpected locations too. The tour operator Pink Iceland offers a door to door service to marry on the island with a choice of locations by a waterfall or in an ice cave or even on top of a glacier. Gay marriage has been legal in Iceland since 2010.

Same sex marriage is apparently a big deal in Puerto Rico. However, the process is extraordinarily bureaucratic with the additional requirement for each individual to pay US$150 for an internal revenue stamp which has to be obtained from the Demographics Office before or after the ceremony. Haiti is then offered amongst the choices for a honeymoon which could be difficult as civil flights were withdrawn many months ago. However, just for the record, quickie divorces in Port au Prince are a distinct possibility.

































