Pattaya hot and breezy, cool mornings in Bangkok; high waves in the Gulf of Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reported cool to cold weather in the northern, northeastern, and central regions of Thailand. Meanwhile, the eastern and upper southern regions, including Pattaya, Bangkok and its vicinity, are experiencing cool mornings. Thunderstorms continue in the lower southern region, and the lower Gulf of Thailand is seeing waves up to 2-3 meters high, prompting small boats to remain ashore.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that a high-pressure system or cold air mass is still covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This is causing cool to cold weather in northern, northeastern, and central Thailand. The eastern and upper southern regions, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas, will experience cool mornings. Mountain peaks and highlands will have very cold conditions, with some areas seeing frost. Residents are advised to take care of their health and remain vigilant against fire hazards due to the dry weather.







In the lower southern region, the monsoon remains strong, causing thunderstorms and rough seas. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are reaching 2-3 meters and more than 3 meters in stormy areas, while the upper Gulf sees waves of around 2 meters. Coastal residents in the southern region are advised to exercise caution, and boat operators are urged to avoid sailing in stormy areas. Small boats in the lower Gulf should refrain from leaving shore until January 18.

The current weather conditions may also affect air quality in some areas, with reduced wind strength potentially leading to increased levels of particulate matter.

North: Cool to cold with morning fog; lows of 10-17°C and highs of 28-32°C. Mountain peaks will see very cold conditions, with lows of 2-8°C.

Northeast: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; lows of 9-16°C and highs of 27-31°C. Mountain peaks will be cold to very cold, with lows of 6-12°C.

Central: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; lows of 15-19°C and highs of 31-33°C.

East: Cool with light fog in the morning; lows of 17-22°C and highs of 31-33°C. Coastal waters will have 1-meter waves, rising to 1-2 meters further offshore.







South (East Coast): Cool with morning fog in the upper region, with isolated thunderstorms (20% of the area) in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Lows of 18-24°C and highs of 29-31°C. Waves in the lower Gulf will reach 2-3 meters, exceeding 3 meters in stormy areas.

South (West Coast): Isolated thunderstorms (20% of the area) in Trang and Satun; lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-32°C. Coastal waters will have 1-meter waves, rising to 1-2 meters in stormy areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Cool with light fog in the morning; lows of 18-20°C and highs of 31-33°C.

The Meteorological Department advises the public to stay updated on weather conditions and exercise caution during this period. (TNA)







































