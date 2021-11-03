Pattaya haunted by ghosts of Halloweens past

Pattaya’s streets were ghostly quiet on Halloween with the only tricks and treats to be had being offered in shopping malls.

Stores and restaurants around the city were decorated for the Oct. 31 holiday, but there were no tourists in those haunts.







Some of Pattaya’s Thai residents and scattered expats dressed up and went to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Royal Garden Plaza.

The biggest day of the year at Ripley’s, Halloween featured a parade of ghosts and families milling about for photos in full costume, as all the attractions rides are still closed by public health order.

Ripley’s did sell discounted advance tickets for when things do reopen at just 599 baht.







































