Pattaya Countdown 2023 Grand Fireworks is on

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced on his Facebook page Dec 26, that the annual Pattaya Countdown fireworks display will go ahead as planned on New Year’s Eve at Bali Hai Pier.

Last week residents and tourists were extremely disappointed when it was announced that the fireworks were cancelled without mentioning any specific reason for the sudden decision.

However there will be no fireworks on Dec 29 & 30 but music concerts and other festivities at the Bali Hai Pier and on Koh Larn will be held as planned on Dec 29-31.























