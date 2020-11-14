Pattaya Fireworks Festival flashes the sky of fun city

Thais and foreign expats will experience sets of the lengthy firework displays starting from 7 p.m. on wards on both days.

Pattaya Fireworks Festival, the month’s headline event, will return to the beach on Saturday and Sunday (Nov 27-28).Thais and foreign expats will experience sets of the lengthy firework exhibitions starting from 7 p.m. on wards on both days. Breaks and entertainment will be in between of each presentation. Intermediate performances include boxing shows, traditional drums shows, school marching bands, and a long list of music and entertainment performed by young Thai singers and bands.



Local hotels offer promotional room rates on advanced bookings for holiday makers. Pattaya City hopes the two-day event will wake up the sleeping economy on the weekend. Pubs, bars, restaurants, and food vendors will benefit from the festival. Pattaya is in desperate need of public events and festivities to keep the ongoing businesses alive during the international air travel ban.

Breaks and shows will be in between each set.

 

Local hotels offer promotional fares on advanced bookings for holiday makers.

Pattaya City hopes the two-day event will wake up the sleeping economy on the weekend.



Pattaya is in desperate need of public events and festivities to keep the ongoing businesses alive during the international air travel ban.



Pattaya Fireworks Festival.

Each year the Fireworks Festival successfully attracted huge number of visitors to Pattaya city.



Hotels, pubs, bars, restaurants, and small food vendors will benefit from the festival.


