Rayong and Krabi safe for tourists to visit in high season; South Korean, Indian cases in labs

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that it is still waiting for definitive confirmation from a South Korean lab as to whether soldiers who engaged in drills in Thailand contracted COVID-19; nonetheless the Governor of Rayong province has ordered strict counter-measures and called for public calm.







The Governor of Rayong province Channa Iamsaeng assured the community that upon learning of possible COVID-19 infection among South Korean soldiers who were in contact with 50 Thai military personnel during training, the province had begun monitoring, and testing all of the soldiers. Checks of the 50 have returned only negative results so far and they are to be in quarantine until November 21. Another 28 people have been identified as being at low-risk after coming into contact with the 50; most are hotel staff and other soldiers. The governor has asked that Rayong residents not overreact to the news and to be wary of uncorroborated information, reminding them that the case involving an Egyptian soldier earlier this year did not result in any infections.

Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology Dr. Walairat Chaifu said investigations are ongoing as to whether the South Korean soldiers contracted COVID-19 while in Thailand, as well as into who they came into contact with during their stay. She stated Thailand has not seen any infections post-quarantine with the nearest case being a French woman who was infected while in quarantine and then traveled to Koh Samui.

Governor of Krabi Pol. Lt. Col. ML Kitibodi Prawit held a joint press conference with public health officials and hotel owners in the province of Krabi, opening up to travelers despite the recent discovery of an Indian visitor with COVID-19. The governor asked all to have confidence in the province’s disease control measures and said it is safe to visit. He noted the destination town is now entering its tourism season and is ready to welcome travelers. (NNT)

