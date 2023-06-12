Pattaya Film Festival at indoor and outdoor theatres June 15-16

Deputy Mayors of Pattaya, Thitiphan Petchtrakul and Kritsana Boonsawat chaired a preparatory meeting for the highly anticipated Pattaya Film Festival 2023 that is organized jointly by the Pattaya City Municipality and Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA). The festival, scheduled to take place on June 15 to 16, aims to propel Pattaya as a creative city in the film industry following the guidelines of UNESCO.







The Pattaya Film Festival will feature at three main venues:

SF Cinema Marina, Pattaya, at SF Cinema City Central Marina Pattaya, will screen films from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

Mahatai Convention Center, Father Ray Foundation, will host screenings and events from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

North Pattaya Beach (near Dusit Thani Hotel Curve) will showcase outdoor screenings from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM.

The event will bring together filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts to celebrate the art of cinema and promote Pattaya as a creative and vibrant destination. With a diverse range of activities and screenings, the Pattaya Film Festival 2023 promises to be a captivating and memorable experience for all attendees.







The organizing committee and participants expressed their enthusiasm for the festival and pledged their support to make it a resounding success. The Pattaya Film Festival 2023 is expected to draw attention to the city’s potential as a hub for the film industry and further enhance its reputation as a city of creativity and innovation.



























