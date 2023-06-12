Pattaya Community Pride Parade draws thousands of revelers to Jomtien Beach

The Mayor of Pattaya City, Poramet Ngampichet, led the opening ceremony of the Pattaya Community Pride 2023 event held on Jomtien Beach Road, presented by the Service Workers in Group Foundation (SWING). The ceremony, which aimed to promote health, education, and human rights within the service personnel community and individuals with diverse sexual orientations, featured a vibrant procession of beauty queens, models, showgirls, influencers, and extravagant floats parading along Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya.







Collaborating with SWING, a non-profit organization committed to social equality, Pattaya City organized the Pattaya Community Pride 2023 event in recognition of Pride Month, celebrated globally in June to honor the LGBTQIAN+ community and advocate for equality and acceptance.

The atmosphere during the parade was electric, as mesmerizing floats, colorful costumes, and lively performances created a festive ambiance that delighted both local residents and tourists visiting Jomtien Beach. The event embodied the spirit of joy and excitement, emphasizing the celebration of diverse identities and promoting acceptance.







As a prominent private organization dedicated to social progress, SWING played a leading role in organizing the event alongside the Pattaya City administration. Together, they aimed to provide a platform for the service personnel community and individuals with diverse sexual orientations to express their pride while raising awareness about their rights and fostering inclusivity.

The parade, the highlight of the Pattaya Community Pride 2023 event, captivated the crowd with its grandeur and spectacle. The event attracted a large number of tourists and locals who cheered and applauded the participants, creating an atmosphere of joy and acceptance.

The Pattaya Community Pride 2023 event symbolized a break from barriers, challenged stereotypes, and promoted a more inclusive society and the parade served as a powerful symbol of unity and empowerment, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Pattaya City.





































