Irish tourist brutally stabbed in Pattaya after motorcycle ambush by foreign attacker

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Rescue Center received a report of a serious assault resulting in severe injuries in front of a condominium located in Soi Thepprasit 17, south Pattaya at 1:36 AM on April 26.

At the location, patrol officers and rescue volunteers found Mr. Scott Thomas Lacy, a 34-year-old Irish national, lying in a pool of blood beside a red-plated Honda ADV 150 motorcycle. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his left arm, abdomen, and both legs. A folding knife was also found on the road nearby, which police collected as evidence. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid before urgently transporting him to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries.







A security guard from a nearby condominium told police that he had seen the injured man riding his motorcycle back from a convenience store. As he reached the scene, a foreign man riding another motorcycle approached and kicked Mr. Lacy’s bike, causing him to fall. The attacker then got off his bike and viciously stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene at high speed, leaving Mr. Lacy lying helplessly in the street. The security guard quickly rushed to assist and called the authorities.

Initially, Pol.Capt. Chaowalit Suwanmanee, Deputy Inspector of the Pattaya City Police Station, ordered a broadcast alert to track down the suspect based on the description provided by witnesses. Investigators have been deployed to gather further evidence and are working to apprehend the perpetrator to bring him to justice.

































