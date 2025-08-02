PATTAYA, Thailand – As the monsoon clouds settle over Thailand’s eastern seaboard, Pattaya’s familiar rhythm shifts into low season mode. The crowds thin, the heat eases, and for many long-term visitors — or at least those who sound like them — it’s a prime time to stretch a baht and enjoy a more relaxed version of the city.

Veteran visitors are sharing their tips and tricks for making the most of this quieter period. They suggest that those on a budget can still find good deals with a little street knowledge — from budget-friendly accommodation to bars offering nightly discounts. One regular insists that you can get a large bottle of beer for just 70 baht, despite skeptics saying otherwise.







That particular debate sparked a mini-flame war online, with one commenter dismissing the claim outright: “Nowhere on Soi Buakhao can you get large bottled beer for 70 baht. Even at happy hours, small bottles cost 60 baht.” But others quickly pushed back, pointing out bars just off the main drag — like one described as being across from the “We’re Drug” store, near motorcycle-taxi stand — where 70-baht large bottles are still very much a reality. “You can’t miss it. It’s a guesthouse too, no girlie bar, just a great place to watch the world go by,” added another old hand. It reportedly stops serving at 1:30 a.m.

Some even chimed in with questions about alcohol and religion, highlighting the city’s eclectic and sometimes contradictory social norms — but not everyone was interested in debating theology. The real takeaway for seasoned Pattaya-goers is that low season is a time when the city opens up to those who know how to move through it.



“I’ve always preferred the low season in Pattaya,” said one longtime visitor. “It’s quiet — fantastically quiet this year — and far from being put off, if you come here for the nightlife, it’s time to buy a flight.”

While prices and experiences can vary depending on where you go, the advice from those who’ve spent seasons here is clear: keep your expectations flexible, look beyond the neon, and you just might find the city at its friendliest — and cheapest.



































