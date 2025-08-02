BMW crashes into parked 18-wheeler on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya; driver didn’t survive

PATTAYA, Thailand – A black BMW X1 collided with the rear of a parked 18-wheeler truck on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya, resulting in a fatal crash that left the driver dead and caused major traffic disruption.

The incident occurred at 1:36 a.m. on August 1 near the Center for the Protection of the Homeless, approximately 5 kilometers north of Pattaya city center, on Sukhumvit Road heading toward Bangkok in Banglamung district. Rescue teams arrived to find the severely damaged BMW, Bangkok license plate, with 35-year-old Ms. Ticharat Pimaphorn trapped inside. Rescuers used hydraulic tools to extract her body from the wreckage.







Scratches and marks on the driver’s side door indicated the force of the impact. Eyewitness Jeerasak Heepngern, 32, a garage mechanic working nearby, heard a loud bang and initially thought a tire had burst. Upon checking, he found the crash site involving the BMW and the parked truck.

The truck driver, Somphan Tita, 46, said he was resting inside his vehicle, waiting to deliver electronic goods, when he heard the crash and discovered the BMW had smashed into the back of his truck.

Police documented the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause. The victim’s body was transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, pending funeral arrangements.



































