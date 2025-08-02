Enjoy Pattaya every day — all lifestyles, no days off, with new global tourism appeal at Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is in the process of installing a new high-tech LED sign at the entrance of Walking Street, aiming to modernize the area and enhance its global tourism image. The project, currently underway, replaces the old deteriorated signage with a vibrant, cutting-edge LED billboard under the theme “Enjoy Pattaya Every Day — All Lifestyles, No Days Off.”

There will be two upgraded locations:

1. The main entrance to Walking Street — where a static 8×4 meter sign is being transformed into a sleek 9×12 meter curved LED screen (P4.81 resolution). This high-brightness display will feature crisp, eye-catching visuals both day and night. The word “Walking Street” will appear in custom LED lettering, while the support pillars will be covered in aluminum composite panels and decorated with color-changing neon flex lights. Both sides of the sign will be fully visible to incoming visitors.







2. The Bali Hai pier-side entrance — will follow as the second phase. It will feature a 9×3 meter straight-facing LED screen (P4.81 resolution) on one side, while the other side will display illuminated metal letters spelling “Walking Street,” with customizable lighting.

The LED upgrade is expected to become a bold new landmark that reflects Pattaya’s digital-age identity, creating a strong first impression for international visitors. The signage may also serve as a dynamic platform for content promoting Pattaya’s diverse attractions.



































