Pattaya expats highlight income tax ambiguities

Pattaya City Expat Club’s newsletter has now introduced a tax-related webpage to address the financial concerns of members and the wider expat community who clock up in Thailand at least 180 days in 2024. The calendar-year reporting period of potentially taxable income transmitted from overseas will be the first three months of 2025. PCEC stresses that it is not qualified to answer the specific tax liabilities of individuals.









The webpage stresses what we don’t yet know for sure. For example, the Thai Revenue Department (TRD) has ignored the issue of expats who have not actually sent any cash from abroad in 2024, or who believe their transmitted funds are “not assessable” under the rules as published. It is unclear if TRD expects all expats living here for half the year or more are expected to file a return. Tax lawyers appear to be divided on this and other related issues.

Many ambiguities concern double taxation treaties, each of which is unique and non-transferable to others. These treaties sometimes cover income which can only be taxed in the home country, but more frequently include previously-taxed income which counts as a “credit” towards tax liability in Thailand if transmitted here. The fact that a double taxation treaty exists for your nationality does not automatically bestow exemption here in Thailand.





PCEC is keen to hear from any expats, members of not, who have visited their local tax office or have been given a ruling. It appears that some local tax offices have reluctant to issue TINS (tax identification numbers) to expat pensioners, although this could relate to communication problems if the retiree doesn’t speak Thai or is not accompanied by someone who does. Obtaining a TIN does not automatically commit the individual to filing a tax return, according to the PCEC webpage.

As a result of the pressing ambiguities, PCEC is keen to hear from local expats who have information given to individuals by their local TRD office. It is likely that personal income tax will be high on the media agenda in 2025 and PCEC will be issuing updates as pertinent information comes to light. PCEC, which has an informative website, welcomes feedback by writing to [email protected] website: https://pcec.club/















































