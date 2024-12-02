Pattaya City Expats Club welcomes two inspiring speakers on December 4

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) is excited to host two notable speakers on Wednesday, December 4, at their weekly meeting. The event promises to be both enlightening and thought-provoking, offering members unique insights into Pattaya’s vibrant history and the challenges faced by displaced communities in Thailand.







David Collier, owner of the beloved Canterbury Tales Bookshop, returns to share more stories from his latest book, 20 Years of Canterbury Tales in Pattaya, Thailand. David, a former gamekeeper in England, transitioned to roles as a Samaritan and prison worker before relocating to Pattaya. His bookshop has since become a hub for local and expatriate book enthusiasts alike.

In his talk, David will reflect on the colorful characters he has encountered over the past two decades, offering a glimpse into the people and events that have shaped Pattaya’s community. His storytelling is sure to captivate audiences, blending humor and heartfelt experiences.

Following David’s presentation, Miss Panadda (Karen) Taraponkiree will shed light on the plight of displaced villagers in Khao Koh. As the founder of Karen Visa Services, Panadda is deeply committed to supporting impoverished communities in Thailand.







Her advocacy work began with collecting clothes and school supplies for children and offering free English classes in Pattaya. Now, her focus has shifted to helping villagers displaced during the 1973-1982 conflict between the Thai government and communist forces. Despite promises of relocation, many of these villagers remain without land or homes. Panadda will discuss her efforts to bring their plight to the attention of parliament and collaborate with organizations to secure resources for housing and land rights.

The event will take place at the Pattaya City Expats Club’s usual venue. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear two powerful stories of resilience and community service. Guests are welcome, and entry is free.

Wednesdays Holiday Inn Pattaya

Doors open at 9:00am

Meeting program begins at 10:30am

The next meeting will be in the Bay Tower

